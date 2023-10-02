Nigeria’s stolen wealth shall return — Olumba Obu

Olumba Olumba Obu

By Emma Una, CALABAR

LEADER Olumba Obu of Brotherhood of Cross and Star, has declared that Nigeria is blessed and would rise to reclaim her glory and become one of the greatest nations in the world.

Speaking on the occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary, Leader Obu said the challenges facing the country would be over and the country shall not experience war.

“On this day that has been set aside to celebrate the independence of our great nation Nigeria, I will give all thanks to the Holy Father for sustaining this country and bringing us this far because.

“If not for the fact that the Holy Spirit is living physically in Nigeria, this nation would have crumbled by now.

“As I congratulate Nigerians on her 63rd independence, the good news I have for you is that, Nigeria shall not see war,” he said.

He stated that the country was designed by God to be a world power and “so shall it be and in addition, all the wealth that has been stolen from this country shall be brought back.

He called on the leaders and citizens of the country to be conscious of the fact that the change needed to reclaim the country’s glory begins with every individual, hence every one must play his or her own part to make this nation great again by being peaceful, honest, truthful, and caring for one another.

LEADER Olumba Obu said: “It is worrisome that despite the love and Grace of God towards Nigeria, this nation is still wallowing in economic retrogression and infrastructural decay.

“But I assure you today that Nigeria is the mother of all nations. The luckiest nation on earth. Whether the world likes it or not, for the sake of the children of God, Nigeria shall continue to exist, and fulfill her glorious destiny.”

He said there is something more than gold and diamond in Nigeria and declared that Nigeria shall be in peace because angels of peace have descended into the country to frustrate every evil gathering and calm every storm raging amongst the different tribes and races within the country

“This country will no longer be a comfort zone for evil practices because the great light of the Holy Spirit is now shinning brightly all over this nation, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” LEADER Olumba Obu said.