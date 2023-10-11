‘Nigeria’s grid failures call for alternative power solution’

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor & Dickson Omobola

Many Nigerians are becoming seriously worried about the continued grid collapse in country.

The affects are not only on households but also deals deadly blows to several businesses, who have to always fall back to diesel generating power and other alternatives which cost an arm and a leg even as they inflate operating costs.

In 2022 alone, Nigeria’s grid collapsed at least four times, which authorities blamed on technical problems.

This year the grid has failed many times causing drastic drops in the country’s power generating threshold.

The most recent is in mid-September, a nationwide power outage for about 10 hours caused panic across the 36 states of the federation and the federal Capital City, Abuja before it was restored.

Authorities in the power sector announced that the grid failed due to a fire outbreak in one of the country’s power plants.

Nigeria has 12,500MW of installed capacity but produces about a quarter of that in actual electricity and many experts have said this is a big shame for a country with rich human and natural resources .

Although President Bola Tinubu has promised to improve supply by allowing state governments to build their own power plants, tech experts are saying that much more innovative technologies should be deployed to give Nigerians a huge sigh of relief.

Rosatom advocates Nuclear power solution

Chief Executive Officer at ROSATOM Central and Southern Africa, Ryan Collyer, has repeatedly maintained that Nigeria’s power situation will be better put to rest when the country embraces Nuclear power technology.

Collyer’s Rosatom has signed agreements with different African countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Senegal among several others on a range of areas that have to do with creation and use of nuclear energy.

The agreement with Nigeria, which was signed in 2015 was for cooperation in the design, construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants on the territory of Nigeria. However, in 2019 Nigeria and Rosatom also signed another intergovernmental Agreement to cooperate in developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Besides that, other notable organizations in Nigeria are canvassing the adoption of alternative energy to bail out Nigerians and their businesses from the precarious situations they found themselves owing to poor power supply.

Fouani, Huawei power renewable energy in Nigeria

At the weekend, leading distributor of electronics and home appliances, Fouani Nigeria Limited and another leading technology solution provider, Huawei, teamed up to provide alternative power solution tagged Huawei Power-M Inverter Product.

The product, according to the partners, will offer Nigerians the opportunity to enjoy 24/7 power availability

Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Ltd, Mr Mohamed Fouani, who unveiled the product, said: “The Huawei Power-M Inverter is a game-changer in energy solutions, and we are excited to launch it in such a prestigious setting. The product is engineered to provide efficient and reliable energy solutions for both residential and commercial applications. Its advanced features aim to revolutionize energy consumption and management.”

He also noted that the event served as a platform for Fouani to announce its new role as the official distributor of Huawei products in Nigeria.

Fouani said: “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring cutting-edge technology to the Nigerian market.”

Also, for the Director of Huawei, Mr. Eric Yang, the partnership is more for providing Nigerians succor which has eluded them for a long time as far as power supply is concerned.

He said: “We are not only partners, but we are also strategic partners who are going to work for the future benefits of Nigeria and Nigerians. Our products are very relevant because of the solution it provides. The power solutions we are launching today will go a long way to reduce cost of business and boost productivity. They will serve everybody, whether individuals, schools, malls, factories or any environment.

“Our inverter solutions ensure clean energy and noiseless function. We look forward to always working with Fouani Nigeria Limited because they have the pedigree to rely on. Huawei is a global brand. This is one of our smart products. The product has a life expectancy of around 12 years or even more and a product warranty of five years.

It produces power capacity from 5kWh to multi mega Watt solutions. This solution will day after day offer Nigerians the power solution they need, since they require a lot of such to overcome the high cost of energy and the interruption of power supply,” Yang explained