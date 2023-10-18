Nigerians to benefit from Okwuosa Foundation’s open-heart surgeries

Some Nigerians are set to benefit from the open-heart surgeries facilitated by the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF), in partnership with the Vincent Ohaju Obioma Memorial (VOOM) Foundation.

The open-heart surgeries, which will take place at the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital in Oraifite, Anambra State − from October 20th to November 11th − is the fourth bi-annual Open-Heart Surgery Medical Mission and Community Health Fair organised by the foundation and its partners.



In the past two years, the mission – in collaboration with the VOOM Foundation − has successfully conducted more than 43 open heart surgeries, and provided free and subsidised healthcare to over 4,000 people in underserved communities across Nigeria.



The Acting General Manager of the foundation, Emmanuel Ilomuanya, stressed that the programme − which will also provide primary healthcare services to local communities in Oraifite − is a testament to their unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare access and improving the lives of those in need.

“During the next three weeks, we plan to do more, making a significant impact on Nigeria’s healthcare landscape,” Ilomuanya added.



During the programme, children will receive free open-heart surgeries, while adults will receive surgeries at subsidised rates. Also, training and skill enhancement will be offered to local medical staff within the healthcare sector.



The Chief Medical Director of Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Dr Chimaobi Nwagboso, said Nigeria has one of the highest rates of heart-related diseases, leading to preventable deaths.

He further said the Mission is a significant step in the right direction toward the improvement of the Nigerian healthcare system.

“With more investment in training doctors and providing equipment, we can achieve more and save lives,” Nwagboso said.

The Executive Director of the VOOM Foundation, Shawn Andaya-Pulliam − while commending SEOF and the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital for their investment in the lives of Nigerians − stated that the foundation has been performing medical missions in Nigeria since 2008.



Andaya-Pulliam revealed that in October/November, VOOM will bring 75 medical professionals to Nigeria to work with the local staff at the Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital to provide quality healthcare.

She reiterated the foundation’s commitment to serving and addressing healthcare challenges in Nigeria, emphasising the fulfilment they derive from making a positive impact on the nation’s healthcare system.