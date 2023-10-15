Nigerians need good governance, not palliatives – Cleric

Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu, Convener, The Change We Need Nigeria Initiative (TCWNNI), has challenged politicians to deliver good governance and not palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Ilechukwu, the General Overseer of Charismatic Renewal Ministries (CRM), made this known at the 14th edition of the TCWNNI Project held in Abuja.



“Nigerians don’t need palliatives; what we need is good governance.

“If things are done well, we don’t need palliatives,” he said.

He said it was time Nigerians demand accountability and good governance from their leaders at the federal and state levels, according to NAN.

“We have to demand it; it is our right. If we ask people to lead us they should lead us well.

“That is the essence of social contract.

“Let the commonwealth we bequeathed to you be used for our common good.

Ilechukwu said that though there had been slight changes in the country since the project’s inception, much still needed to be done.

“But we are undaunted, we remain strong. There is an element of perseverance in prayer.

“So if you pray today and you didn’t see all the blessings you asked for, you keep praying because we know we are praying to a God who answers prayers.

“So everything we have ever prayed for will come to pass. That is my faith,” he said.

The cleric said the programme was organised to pray for the country so its leaders would govern well.

The Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the event, Dr Robert Agbahia, said TCWNNI Project was an annual event in every October in which they gathered together to pray for Nigeria so that it can prosper.