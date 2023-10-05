Nigerian embarks on 48-hour Ad-va-thon

Dedayo Adeloye, a determined Nigerian from the vibrant Agege area of Lagos State, is pushing forward with his ambitious World Record Challenge—an epic 48-hour Ad-va-thon scheduled for October.

Dedayo’s unwavering determination drives him to attempt the remarkable feat of setting a world record by creating five captivating advertisement videos for five different brands, all within a single location, while racing against the clock.

In this daring endeavor, Dedayo wears many hats, serving as director, producer, scriptwriter, lighting expert, sound engineer, art director, costume designer, video editor, and voice-over artist—all compressed within an astonishing 48-hour timeframe!

Remarkably, this challenge is now free from any specific organization’s constraints. Dedayo has taken the initiative to involve an independent timekeeper to ensure meticulous tracking, guaranteeing fairness and accuracy throughout the production. Dedayo has also chosen to publish all record evidence of the attempt on a dedicated website (48HourAdvathon.online) for those who wish to review what transpired behind the scenes, providing the audience with the opportunity to rate his skills.

Scheduled for October 25th to 26th, 2023, at Crest Shortlet and Apartment in Ogba, Lagos, this groundbreaking event promises to redefine the boundaries of creativity and endurance.

Dedayo, a recipient of a scholarship program, earned an associate degree in Business Administration from the University of the People, California, USA. He achieved recognition by making the Honors List for Term 5 of the 2022-2023 academic year, signifying his academic excellence.

Additionally, he received nominations for the 25 under 25 Awards in both 2020 and 2021 (Media & Communication Category) by SME100Africa.

In anticipation of this grand event, Dedayo enthusiastically shared, ‘I’ve handpicked five of my all-time favorite brands, whose products I genuinely cherish. The revelation of these brands’ names will be a part of the official announcement on my social media platforms @DedayoAdeloye.’

He further elaborated, ‘I’ve meticulously planned and perfected my production process to maximize efficiency while upholding the highest standards of quality. My invaluable experiences in video production will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in this remarkable endeavor.’

Dedayo clarified that while this record attempt remains a solitary undertaking, it will feature live updates, public engagement opportunities, and avenues for support via his official social media handle, @DedayoAdeloye.

He concluded with unwavering determination, ‘I possess a wealth of unique talents, and it would be a disservice to my family and my community not to harness them fully. I aspire to inspire others in my neighborhood and beyond, demonstrating that greatness knows no boundaries.’

He added, ‘Moreover, I hope this endeavor will open doors to creative opportunities within and beyond our borders. My dream is to collaborate with fellow creatives in the media industry.’

Acknowledging that industry giants like Oluwadabest and Fedworks possess abundant resources for such endeavors, Dedayo confidently declared, ‘I may not have it all, but I will make the best use of what I have, for waiting until I have everything is not an option.’

In conclusion, Dedayo shared his unwavering optimism, ‘If I succeed in this attempt, it won’t merely be a rewrite of the AGEGE narrative; it will serve as a testament to the indomitable spirit residing within us all.

I am determined to prove that greatness transcends origins, and unwavering determination is the key to unlocking even the wildest of dreams.’