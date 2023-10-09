Nigerian Army’s professionalism enhances citizens’ confidence -Sanwo-Olu

…as Army removes unexploded ordnances at ’02 Ikeja bomb explosion site

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Nigerian Army for its dedication to the rules of engagement, patriotism and professionalism in its peace mission across the country.

Sanwo-Olu, noted that the Army had continued to live up to the expectations of their roles as provided by the constitution, stressing that the sacrifice paid by soldiers to keep the territorial integrity and peace of the country would not go unappreciated.

The governor, made the remark, when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, at Lagos House, Marina, on Monday, during a courtesy visit.

Lagbaja, was in Lagos for the clearance of Unexploded Ordinance (UXO) at the 9 Brigade Military Cantonment, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We are grateful to the Army and its men for their dedication to the country at this difficult time in different parts of the country.

“You have continued to uphold the constitution, maintain high integrity and stick to the best rules of engagement to protect the sovereignty of our country.

“The Army is well respected by the citizens, given the commitment, dedication and sense of patriotism in discharging its statutory roles.

“The 2002 Ikeja bomb explosion was a trying moment for the Army, given the magnitude of the damage. But the event never weakened the resolve of the military.

“The Army has continued to live up to their responsibilities provided by the constitution and the sacrifice paid by soldiers to keep the territorial integrity and peace of our country would not go unappreciated.

“Lagos State Government is committed to ensuring that the Army gets all the necessary support for your security operations.”

The Governor, assured the Army boss that the state government would rebuild a military primary school in Orile demolished for the construction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

He sought for the cooperation of the military personnel in restoring sanity back to Apapa and Lagos-Badagry, where the State Government has been clearing illegal shanties built along the expressway.

Sanwo-Olu also appealed for cooperation among military personnel in the ongoing enforcement across Lagos, including Okada ban enforcement, noting that the ongoing enforcements were geared towards bringing sanity back to the state and preserving public assets.

“We have collective responsibility to keep Lagos safe for commercial activities. It is important to acknowledge the complementary effort of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in supporting our security architecture in Lagos, with OP Mesa operatives working with the police to ensure our safety. That synergy among all security agencies is all that is required to maintain security, ” he stated.

Earlier, Lagbaja expressed his appreciation for the “tremendous support” the people and state government accorded to the army units and formations.

He acknowledged the infrastructure renewal programme of the Lagos government, stressing that improved infrastructure would go a long way in helping the military respond rapidly to security situations requiring quick interventions.

Lagbaja said military personnel would be major beneficiaries of the Lagos’ Blue and Red Line rail projects, as the trains would aid personnel’s commuting.

He said his visit was to inform the Governor about the Army’s activities to be conducted in Lagos, noting that the exercises were designed to further entrench the peace and stability enjoyed in Lagos.

According to Lagbaja: “The Nigerian Army has put together a ceremony to remove unexploded ordnances at the site of the 2002 Bomb Explosion in Ikeja cantonment.

“The objective is to make the area safe and securely remove unexploded ordnances to a safe location in Ajilete area of Ogun State.

“We are ushering in the last three months of the year where citizens travel across the country for festivities. We need to provide safe and secure passage for the people travelling. We have put together three security exercises to prevent any form of breaches and these will be flagged off on Tuesday in Lagos.”