Nigerian Army’s effectiveness depends on your role, COAS tells Senate

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday, said that the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army would depend on adequate appropriation by the legislature, critical to its operations.

Lagbaja stated this when he received the Senate Committee on Army led by the Chairman, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua, at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He pledged that the Army would continue to work harmoniously with the Senate Committee toward performing its constitutional responsibility effectively in meeting the needs of the generality of Nigerians.

“I want to start by appreciating this distinguished senate committee for the critical role you play in the effective functioning of the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian army recognises the critical role of the legislature in the effective functioning of the military, and the committee is critical to the performance of constitutional responsibility as an army.

“We know quite well that without you appropriating funds, the army cannot perform its day-to-day function.

“The Nigerian army will continue to conduct operations in the field, combat the myriads of security challenges that confront us across the country.

“It will also bring the military instrument of national power to bear and other areas where we can provide interventions and relief to Nigerians,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Yar’adua, commended the Nigerian army’s effort in curtailing the security challenges in the country.

He said the visit was to present the senate’s legislative agenda for the army to the Chief of Army Staff with a view to ensuring a harmonious working relationship between army and the committee.

Yar’adua promised to ensure that the army gets the needed funding for its successes in all its operations and activities as well as improved welfare for personnel.

The committee chairman said that the visit had afforded them the opportunity to have insight into the operational engagements of the army and its needs.

“I want to assure the Chief of Army Staff that all the challenges that have been highlighted in this interactive session, the committee will make sure we do our best.

“I also assure you that we will give you total cooperation and support to ensure that these challenges are surmounted.

“We all know what the army has been doing in terms of ensuring the safety of lives and also performing its statutory functions as mandated by the constitution.

“We will synergise and ensure that whatever is required by the army is provided to ensure the safety of lives of Nigerians and Nigeria,” he said.