Nigeria requires policies to spur local, foreign investment – NBCC

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC, is canvassing for policies that would spur both local and foreign investments in Nigeria.

To this end the Chamber’s Chairman, Trade and Investment, Mr Segun Akintemi, said that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, would launch an initiative of the chamber known as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises ( MSME) Ideathon.

The launch would take place during the NBCC Inaugural Dinner of the 18th NBCC President, Mr Ray Atelly, scheduled to hold on November 24, in Lagos.

Akintemi who spoke at a media briefing explained that the initiative would help measure how MSMEs can grow and materialise into meaningful business.

He said: “At the inauguration dinner, we would launch an Ideathon for small businesses and see how they can materialise to be a business. One of the things Nigeria needs now is both local and foreign investments, and there must be policies to spur such.

Chairman, Programmes Committee, NBCC, Mr Tajudeen Ahmed, said: “These people are well known for entrepreneurship and would be on hand to provide value both for MSMEs and large multinationals.”

Director-General, NBCC, Dr Ebere Njoku, said the chamber would continue to unveil programmes and provide advocacies as the foremost channel of trade and commerce between Nigeria and Britain.

Njoku said: “To show the chamber’s commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for members and prospects, this inaugural dinner is bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers, and other key stakeholders in trade and investment”.