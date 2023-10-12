Nigeria ratifies AU Convention on cross border cooperation

Nigeria has deposited its instrument of ratification for the African Union (AU) Convention on cross-border cooperation.

Mr Adamu Adaji, Director-General National Boundary Commission made this known in a statement signed by the commission’s Head of Information Unit, Mrs Efe Ovuakporie in Abuja on Thursday.

Adaji said that the instrument was deposited at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, adding that Nigeria had earlier signed the convention on Jan. 29, 2017.

“With this deposition, Nigeria has become the 9th country to have ratified and deposited the Niamey Convention at the African Union Commission Headquarters.

“Aside Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Togo have already deposited their instruments of ratification at the AU Headquarters.

He explained that the convention, otherwise known as the Niamey Convention, has a strong commitment by member states towards the promotion of cross-border cooperation for sustainable development of the African continent.

According to him, the convention is aimed at ushering in a regime of peaceful resolution of border disputes between member states.

“It also intended to promote peace and stability through the prevention of conflicts, the integration of the continent and the deepening of unity amongst member states.

“It equally provides an opportunity to share intelligence amongst member states.”

The DG recalled that Nigeria played a pivotal role in the conceptualisation of the African Union Border Programme.

He added that the country was equally strategic to the process that produced the convention during the conference of African ministers in charge of borders on May 29, 2012, in Niamey, Niger Republic.

He argued that the convention would no doubt pave the way for cross-border cooperations at the local, sub-regional and regional levels.

He added that it would equally ensure effective and integrated border management to promote growth, socio-economic and political integration of the continent.

Adaji urged all other member states that were yet to ratify and deposit the convention to expedite actions and deposit theirs.

He said that the convention was expected to come into force as soon as 15 more countries make their deposition.

The director general said that the Head of the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Aminu Nasiru has lauded the commitment of Nigeria in promoting cross-border cooperation.

He added that the Ambassador also commended Nigeria for strengthening peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness across territorial borders.

The DG, who led the delegation, said he was received by Amba. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of the African Union Commission.

He said that Adeoye equally commended the Nigerian government for its continued leadership position and determination in the promotion of peace and security in the African continent.

He added that the Ambassador agreed that Nigeria’s deposition would serve as a motivation to fast track other countries to take the necessary steps and deposit theirs,” he said.

NAN reports that the convention, also called the Niamey Convention, promotes positive relations between neighbouring States.

When it comes to peace and security, borders are a priority.

The African Union Border Programme aims for structural prevention of conflicts.

Nigeria signed the convention in 2017 as part of the side line events at the ongoing 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

The Niamey Convention, which was adopted in 2014, is to promote Cross Border Corporation at local, sub-regional and regional levels with the aim of ensuring peaceful resolution of border disputes.

It is also to ensure efficient and effective border management.