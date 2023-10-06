Nigeria Customs: Enhancing PR through social media engagement

By Maryam Na’Allah Umar-Baba

In the world of public relations (PR), the influence of social media cannot be overstated. Since most communication activities are undertaken in the digital space, social media becomes inevitable. Compared to PR, it has become the major means of communication between organizations and the populace.

With their mobile devices, practitioners are now able to quickly respond to inquiries and comments made about respective organizations. By aligning social media and PR, brands can boost engagements and keep customers aware of important information/latest development.

In an age of modern communication, social media is an indispensable tool for entities to connect with the audience, influence public perception, and navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. “Social media is not just an activity; it is an investment of valuable time and resources,” according to Sean Gardner.

It plays a pivotal role in shaping general opinion and fostering direct communication between institutions, companies, individuals and their followers. The engagement fostered in the digital space is paramount for building trust and maintaining a positive organizational image.

Platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok allow brands to address crises quickly. They can release statements, correct misinformation, and demonstrate transparency during challenging situations. This timely response can make a significant difference in how a brand is seen by members of the public.

This article delves into the pivotal role social media plays in modern PR, with a focus on a compelling case study — the strategic use of social media by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under the remarkable leadership of Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Acting Comptroller-General.

The NCS, under the supervisory oversight of the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for the collection of customs revenue, facilitation of national and international trade, anti-smuggling, and security activities. Its functions are central to national economic development in regards to trade, imports, exports, among others.

Its Department of Public Relations has been creating awareness and communicating with the citizens and other major stakeholders. The Acting CG, the longest-serving Public Relations Officer in the history of the Service, has paved the way for the elevation of sound PR techniques in the government establishment.

Adeniyi, with an exceptional career spanning decades, exemplifies strategic leadership in the field of PR. Until his recent appointment, he held the position of Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of Strategic Research and Policy at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja, attesting to his expertise in finetuning policies and decision-making processes.

Recognizing the transformative potential of social media, Adeniyi undertook the task of not just disseminating information but also creating a genuine and relatable online persona for the Customs Service. He recognizes the importance of striking the right balance between professionalism and relatability.

The chief ensures that the Service’s online presence reflects the human side of the organization. Stories about operations and efforts of officers are shared as they occur, putting faces behind the uniforms and creating a sense of connection and familiarity in awareness creation and reputation management.

The NCS utilizes its official handles for real-time crisis management. During incidents such as border disputes over the coup in the Niger Republic, its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts issued updates and clarifications instead of waiting for the traditional media. This type of prompt response dispels misinformation and correct erroneous impressions.

The PR department regularly analyzes key metrics across various social media platforms. These include follower growth, engagement rates, reach, and sentiment analysis. The insights derived give a nuanced understanding of the effectiveness of different types of content, the resonance of key messages, and the overall sentiment of the online community towards.

The Customs has also implemented measures to gauge public sentiment. The approach evaluates the impact of Adeniyi’s tenure on online interaction, provides insights into his management, and enhances digital presence. A comparative analysis of the NCS social media data before and after the Acting CG assumed leadership further proves the successes of the campaigns.

Facebook: Achieved an impressive increase from 200,000 to 480,000 followers. The platform also garnered the most reactions, including several fair and objective reviews. Additionally, the page has a rating of 4.8 stars, which is considerably high for a government institution.

Twitter has demonstrated substantial growth, elevating followers from 100,000 to an impressive 260,000, with active engagement as well response time from the public; Instagram: Successfully garnered a following of 17.3k, showcasing a substantial increase in engagement.

Despite being a recent addition, the TikTok platform experienced notable growth, securing 30.7k followers; Thread: Witnessed a substantial amount of 2,770 followers; YouTube (NCBN Media House): Recorded an impressive following of 4.6k subscribers.

The Customs has gone beyond mere follower metrics, implementing data-driven strategies for analytics on Facebook and X. By scrutinizing performance metrics, the organization identifies strengths and areas for improvement. The verification of Facebook and X accounts attests to the authenticity of NCS’s accounts.

The PR growth marks a significant chapter in the NCS’s journey. This is evident in the uptick of internet visibility, data utilization, and a commitment to consolidate on the gains achieved so far. It is pertinent to note that the Service uses data not just to assess the success of ongoing campaigns but also to refine future strategies.

The dynamic nature of social media requires constant adaptation; therefore the Service’s approach is characterized by continuous improvement. By staying attuned to the evolving needs and expectations of the people, the Nigeria Customs has tailored its communication strategies for maximum impact.

Maryam Na’Allah Umar-Baba writes from the UK.