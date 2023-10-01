Nigeria, African nations priotise to develop 620trn cubic feet of gas reserves

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Despite the clamour for energy transition, Nigeria and other African nations have expressed commitment toward the development of their 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, targeted at bolstering energy security, industrialization and environmental sustainability.

The continent is also committed to the development and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

This is even as Amni International, an independent oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company moves to acquire new assets and explore growth opportunities across West Africa.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, African Energy Chamber, AEC, stated: “Africa is prioritising the development and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves under efforts to bolster energy security, industrialization and environmental sustainability.

“Collaboration with forward-thinking local oil and gas companies such as Nigeria-based independent firm Amni International is essential in this endeavor, and will help drive resource monetization while stimulating job creation and economic growth.

“The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce the return of Amni International at Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – scheduled for October 16 to 20 in Cape Town. Amni International has once again joined the event as a Bronze Sponsor, a testament to the company’s commitment to Africa’s energy future.

“After a successful AEW 2022 edition, during which the company secured a $600 million financing deal with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support upstream operations, Amni International’s return as a Bronze Sponsor underscores the conference’s pivotal role in advancing Africa’s energy market. During the event, representatives from Amni International will participate in high-level panel discussions around Africa’s hydrocarbons prospects and the role resources play in accelerating regional energy security.

“For more than 28 years, Amni International has been instrumental in driving the growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon sector. Through its comprehensive operations spanning the entire exploration and production life cycle, the company has not only played a pivotal role in energy market growth but has also been a trailblazer in facilitating the participation of local independent firms in offshore fields across West Africa. As African nations increasingly look to tap into their offshore oil and gas potential to alleviate energy poverty and boost export revenues, companies like Amni International emerge as crucial contributors to this transformative journey.

“Currently, the company achieves a noteworthy daily oil production of 10,000 barrels at the Ima and Tubu fields in Nigeria. As Amni International embarks on its ongoing journey to acquire new assets and explore growth opportunities across West Africa, exemplified by its significant entry into the Ghanaian market with the drilling of two wells in 2020, the company strategically positions itself as a key player in driving the expansion of Africa’s thriving oil and gas industry market.

“Meanwhile, on the local content side, the company has positioned itself as a champion through its active support regarding local participation and skills development. The company is a founding member of the Nigerian Association of Indigenous Petroleum Explorers and Producers and an active member of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists. Under efforts to bolster capacity building, Amni International represents a strong advocate for economic opportunity in Africa.”

Commenting on the development, Executive Chairman of the AEC, N. J. Ayuk, said: “Amni International has emerged as both a strong partner and competitive energy player. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to local content, the company continues to spearhead a strong pipeline of projects in West Africa.

“AEW 2023, as the official platform where Africa’s energy market growth opportunities are discussed, offers an ideal setting for Amni International representatives to engage in networking, establish fresh partnerships, and bolster existing collaborations with African regulators, key industry figures, and global stakeholders, thereby solidifying the firm’s position as a driving force behind the continent’s ongoing industry expansion.”