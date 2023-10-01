Nigeria @63: Ereyitomi harps on unity, peace development among Nigerians

Ereyitomi

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi JP has urged Nigerians to work together for the country’s unity, peace and development, saying national interest must always take precedence over every other interest and consideration.

Chief Ereyitomi who also stressed the importance of quality education to nation building, equally commended Nigerians for their resilience in the face of socio-economic challenge faced in the country.

Rep Ereyitomi in commemoration of the Nigeria s 63rd independence anniversary expressed strong conviction that the country would emerge from the present difficulties stronger and more prosperous.

He hailed the nation’s founding fathers for their doggedness, patriotic zeal, and lofty visions for Nigeria, urging all tiers of government to work together to reorient the country towards the path of recovery in all sectors of national life.

Chief Ereyitomi House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation Technology, said for the country to reach its full potential as a prosperous nation and the true giant of Africa envisaged by the founding fathers, it must prioritise education as the cornerstone of nation-building, hence has supported students of Warri Federal Constituency hugely on that sector and others.

According to The Warri Federal Lawmaker, his focus has been on continued support to the education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure, human capital development, and poverty eradication across the 32 Federal Wards that make up Warri Federal Constituency.

Hon. Chief Ereyitomi on behalf of himself and his family congratulate the good people of Warri Federal Constituency, Deltans and Nigerians as they celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary Sunday October 1, 2023