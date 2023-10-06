Niger state govt partners with Kent University, to set up study centre in Minna

…set to explore business opportunities with Nigeria-USA chamber of commerce

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Niger State Government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Kent State University in Ohio, United States.

The agreement encompasses various areas of cooperation, such as student and lecturer exchange programs, scholarships, vocational and executive education, and institutional capacity enhancement for educational establishments, among others.

Furthermore, the Niger State Government intends to establish a Niger State – Kent State University Study Centre in Minna. This center will offer a platform for students and faculty to participate in academic and cultural exchanges, thereby augmenting educational prospects.

The signing of the MoA between the Niger State Government and the Kent State University marks a significant milestone in the state’s ambition to set the benchmark for education in Nigeria.

In another meeting in Kent, Ohio, Governor Umaru Bago engaged with the Nigeria-USA Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber presented opportunities and primary sectors for potential collaboration with the Niger State Government. These sectors include but are not limited to agriculture, value chain enhancement, exports, and mining.