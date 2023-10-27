Nigcomsat to develop infrastructure for digital economy growth

CEO Nigco. Sat, Mrs Egerton-Idehen

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NigComSat, Mrs Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, has assured that the satellite company will help the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, build necessary infrastructure that will fasten technological growth of the country.

Egerton-Idehen said the first step towards doing that would be to reposition the satellite company and put it in a position it will help to escalate broadband penetration to un-served and underserved areas of the country.

Talking tough during her maiden tour of facilities and stakeholders in the information communication technology (ICT) in Lagos, she boasted that NigComSat will double up on the ways it used to deliver services to the sector, in order to match the aspirations of the present government on digital economy

She said the blueprint of the Minister of Communication