Newcastle vs Borussia Dortmund: Preview, team news, predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Newcastle will play a second consecutive Champions League home game when they welcome German side Borussia Dortmund to St.James Park on Wednesday night.

Just like last season, the Toons are set for home success again after they demolished Paris Saint-Germain in front of their fans just before the international break to sit at the peak of the table. It was a festive home return for a European game after almost ten years, and they entertained their fans with good, fluid attacking football.

Newcastle stunned the world with the PSG clash, as no one could have believed that they would be sitting first in this group, which was ultimately tagged the “Group of Death” as it had all heavyweights from France, England, Italy, and Germany.

Borussia Dortmund have a huge task ahead of them here. They have only garnered a paltry one point after they lost to PSG and drew at home to AC Milan in the first and second matches of this competition. Although they sit fourth in their league standing and are unbeaten in the last five matches, Dortmund are facing a Newcastle team with an equally brilliant run of form—four wins in five matches.

Eddie Howe’s men are superbly good to watch this season. They have scored very nice goals as they remain compact in all departments of the squad. They will pose a great threat to Borussia Dortmund’s quest to advance to the next round, which will look bleaker if they lose this match.

Form

Newcastle: WDWWW

Dortmund: WWDWW

Team news

Eddie Howe is coping with multiple injury issues. Harvey Barnes is a long-term absentee, and Sven Botman, Joe Willock, and Lewis Miley will not be present for the match.

In addition, Sandro Tonali has been left out of the squad as an imminent suspension lingers over his betting scandal.

For their journey to St. James’ Park, Dortmund will be without Thomas Meunier, Youssoufa Moukoko, Julien Duranville, and Mateu Morey. However, those players are mostly backup alternatives.

Predictions

Given their run of form and play, Newcastle are well aware that this win will further bolster their chances of qualifying for the next round. They will cme all out to score as many as they can, but it won’t be easy against a Borussia Dortmund side.

However, they have everything that can make it come to fruition.

Newcastle 3 vs Borussia Dortmund 1