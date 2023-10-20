New NADDC boss assumes office

By Theodore Opara

THE newly appointed Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, assumed office on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the council’s head office in Abuja.

On his first working day in office, he commended the management staff of the Council for a warm reception as he resumed duty.

Addressing the council’s management team, the new director-general applauded the achievements of NADDC and implored all to align with the people-oriented agenda of the new administration to reposition the economy in the interest of the nation.

Osanipin assured of exemplary leadership as he urged all departments to synergise for adequate service delivery with the utmost sense of responsibility.

He stated that the importance of automobiles in everyday life cannot be overemphasised, thus the need for relentless efforts towards the development of the Nigerian automotive industry.

The staff also pledged their unwavering support to ensure the successful implementation of the Council’s mandates. Osanipin was among the recently appointed CEOs by President Bola Tinubu to direct the affairs of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.