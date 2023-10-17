New EFCC chair has never investigated single case – Atiku’s Aide

Daniel Bwala, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has claimed that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has never investigated a single case before his new role.

Bwala made this claim while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to Bwala, the new EFCC chairman has not investigated a single case because he does not have an investigative background.

Speaking on the qualifications required for the position of the EFCC Chairman, he said that the position must be held by an individual with experience in law enforcement or security.

Bwala stated, “This is the point; there is a baseline. The baseline is that the person must come from a security or law enforcement agency of the government, the reference is the government not the private sector.

“The security is one that is covered by the National Security Agency Act which comprises DIA, NIA and SSS. Law enforcement compromises both EFCC, the police, the NSCDC and the rest….He didn’t have power to hold guns, he never investigated a single case because he did not come as an operative.”