Neglect: Delta gov’s aide, Funkekeme, assures Egbema of quick intervention

The Senior Policy Adviser to Delta gov, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, has called on the Ijaws especially those of the Egbema Kingdom, to remain calm, promising that government will look into their complaints shortly.

He made this known recently when leaders and members of the Egbema Youth Political Forum, EGYPF, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

He said; “I am glad for your timely visit, since the complaints from Egbema require serious attention. I commend the Egbema Youth Political Forum for their ability to agitate for their political destiny.

However the ongoing struggle for the leadership in the Local Council should be done intellectually and not with physical weapons.

“So, I will advise you to consult widely with various leaders, including Chief E. K Clark.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum, Bar. Ebigbagha S. Baidi noted that the visit was to congratulate Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory during the governorship elections and at the tribunal.

Baidi said; “After 29 years, the first Ijaw council chairman, Hon. (Capt) Smart Yomi Asekutu, was produced in 2021 because of the swift intervention of the immediate past government.

“Also, since inception of the state, no Egbema son or daughter has been elected to represent the Federal or State Constituencies.

“Also the Egbema Kingdom was left out in recent state appointments.”

Baidi appealed passionately to the governor through his aide to consider Egbema Kingdom Ijaws for a second term in the forth coming council chairmanship election because it is the only elective position currently occupied by them.