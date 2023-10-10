NECO releases 2023 SSCE results, says over 61% passed

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2023 Internal Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with a record of 61.60 percent of candidates scoring five credits and above including English and Mathematics.

The examination council disclosed that 93 schools were found to be involved in whole-school (mass) cheating while 52 Supervisors were recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding, and abetting during the examinations.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed this while announcing the release of the results of the Examination.

Wushishi said that the erring schools will be invited to the Council for discussion after which appropriate sanctions will be applied.

He said that 1,196,985 candidates representing 616,398 males and 580,587 females sat for the examinations adding that 1,543 candidates with special needs also sat for the examinations.

Wushishi noted: “Number of candidates with Special Needs is 1,542 which includes 913 candidates with hearing impairment, 162 candidates with visual impairment, 103 candidates with Albanism, 61 candidates with Autism, 149 candidates with low vision, and 154 candidates with Adermatoglyphia which are candidates with no fingerprints.

“737,308 representing 61.60 percent Candidates passed with five Credits and above, 1,013,611 representing 84.68 percent candidates had five Credits irrespective of English and Mathematics.”