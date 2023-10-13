NECA lauds Lalong for averting strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, has commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, for bringing in fresh momentum towards ensuring industrial harmony in Nigeria.

The president of NECA, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, gave the commendation when he led a delegation of NECA Governing Council on a visit to the minister at federal secretariat, Abuja.

He said they were at the ministry to congratulate the minister of labour and employment and the minister of state for their appointments and to assure them of support and collaboration towards ensuring that the economy was boosted through a motivated workforce.

He commended the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Bako Lalong, for the effective management of the recent industrial dispute that was resolved, leading to the suspension of planned labour strike which would have impacted on the economy.

Adeniyi in a statement issued by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, sai9d: “While we note that the issues predated your appointment, you demonstrated calmness and tact in navigating the stormy waters of the ecosystem.”

In his reaction, the Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong, said he was delighted by the visit, saying it was an indication that NECA remained a very critical partner with the ministry.

He said the stabilisation role of NECA during critical negotiations, such as the national minimum wage, was critical to deepening industrial harmony in the country, particularly for the progress of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu.