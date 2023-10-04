NDPC to sign MoU with OIC UK on implementation Data Protection laws

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has initiated bilateral cooperation on data privacy and protection with the Office of the Information Commissioner, United Kingdom.

At its Study Visit to the OIC located in London and Wilmslow, UK the NDPC team led by its National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, gained insight into the workings of a full-fledged data protection authority.

Dr. Olatunji shared Nigeria’s experience and innovations in the implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection, 2023.

The NDPC team was received by the ICO Deputy Commissioner for Regulatory Supervision, Stephen Bonner.

During the Study Visit of 28th -29th September, 2023, the two authorities explored various areas of data protection regulation, particularly: Policies and Statutory Guidelines, Data Protection Impact Assessment, Children’s Privacy Data, Data Controllers Registration & Fees, Enforcement, Investigations & Penalties.

Further bilateral consultations will be held towards developing a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen knowledge exchange and data privacy between the Two Data Protection Authorities.

The ID4D Project Coordinator, Mr. Solomon Odole who participated in the meetings as part of ID4D support towards the establishment of the Commission reiterated the importance of developing strong ties with data protection authorities in other countries and foster data flows.