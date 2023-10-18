NDE trains 100 Ondo youths in sustainable agriculture

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE has flagged off the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) for 100 youths in Ondo State.

Speaking at the ceremony in Akure, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that ” sustainable agriculture is an agricultural production and distribution system which helps to provide more profitable farm income, promote environmental stewardship and enhance quality of life for families and communities.

Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo state coordinator of NDE, Adelodun Olusegun, said that ” This programme is in line with the Federal Government policy on Agriculture for employment, wealth creation and food sufficiency.

” It is also in line with the Sustainable Development goal.

According to him ” 100 trainees were selected across the 18 Local Government Area of the State to be trained in various aspect of modern agricultural production for the period of three months with two weeks for experimental training in both livestock and crop production.

“The remaining period will be used for the production exercise on the adaptive experimental farm.

Fikpo implored the trainees to make judicious use of the opportunity by making themselves available, attentive and active during the training period.

He said that stipends would be provided to ease the burden of transportation on the trainees and would strictly be based on attendance.