NASU President seeks unity among members

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The National President, Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Makolo Hassan has urged members of the union to unite in order to fight common enemies of the union.

He said as a body fighting for the downtrodden Nigerians, there is the need for it’s members to unite, saying if the union is divided, it’s employers can weaken them by using divide and rule principle.

Speaking at the “2023 Quadrennial Delegates Conference/Election,” NASU, Polytechnics and Other Trade Group Council, held at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Hassan said NASU has become an enviable institution, saying members should work and ensure that the union is not relegated.

He said: “I want to urge you to unite against our common enemies, embrace unity, we must unite and carry ourselves along in whatever we do so that the union will not suffer, if we are united, the employers can not defeat us easily, but when we are divided, the principle of divide and rule can be invoke by our employers at our own detriment.”

“No promotion or individuals can move you expect you wish, let’s work together either as a junior or senior staff, our constitution as small as it is very powerful and should not be tampered with, we are in a critical time, so we need to unite and embrace ourselves because the fight before us is enomours.”

In his remark, The Polytechnic, Ibadan NASU chairman, Kareem Adegoke, thanked the national body of the union for considering the institution to host the delegate conference, saying it is coming when admissions in ND and HND programmes in the institution is currently on.

A NEC member of NASU, Akande Ibrahim in his speech, urged losers at the delegate to accept defeat and showed spirit of sportsmanship, while the winner should be humble and magnanimous in victory, bearing in mind that existence of the union superceded any ambition of individuals.

Dignitraries at the event include, NASU General Secretary, Prince Peter Adeyemi; The Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi; Oyo NLC chairman, Kayode Martins; Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oyo State, Festus Igbinosu and Oyo NASU Chairman, Olukoya Adepeju, among others.