NASFAT doles out N3.7 m Zakkat to 41 persons in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Muslim organisation, the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) Zakat and Sadaqah Committee Kaduna Branch has empowered 41 persons from its 2023 annual zakat distribution and empowerment programme for the less privileged.

Chairman Zakkat/Sadaqah committee Nasfat Kaduna Branch, Abdulrazaq Zulkainain on Sunday in kaduna, said for the year 2023, the committee generated N3,705,513 which will be distributed to 41 vulnerable persons, together with empowerment items.

Abdulrazaq listed some of the items to be distributed including deep freezers, grinding machines, sewing machines, provisions, food stuffs, chemical spraying machines, fertilizers, payment of a debt, medical bills payment, etc.

“The aim of distributing empowerment equipment and materials is to reawaken the commandment of Almighty Allah and Sunnah of His Messenger. Through Zakkat/Sadaqah committee activities, we have been able to bridge the gap between the rich and less privileged in the Society,” he said.

The group also called on Kaduna state to partner with NASFAT in the area of palliatives which would be distributed to the indigents to cushion the effect of the current economic situation

Alhaji Akeem Adenijir, Branch Chairman, NASFAT Kaduna Branch enjoined Muslims who have the means to pay zakat, as instructed by Allah because it’s among the five pillars of Islam.

“The payment of Zakat is compulsory for Muslims who have the means to do so.The importance of Zakkat can never be over-emphasized, parts of the benefits attached to giving Zakkat are enormous l,” he said.

Adeniji said paying Zakkat reduces poverty among the people, and urged the Muslims to fulfil the religious obligation.

He appealed to the beneficiaries and recipients of the empowerment equipment to make good use of items so that they can also be part of the people that would pay Zakkat next year.

Deputy Governor of Kaduna State,Dr Hadiza Balarabe assured Nafsat of the State Government’s support in carrying out it’s activities

Dr Hadiza who was represented by Muktar Zubairu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Non Governmental Organization (NGO), said State government doors will always be opened to offer support.

She enjoined the beneficiary to make good use of the items given to them adding that, there is also need for feedback mechanism to ensure that beneficiary use the items given to them well .

Former Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna State, Hafsat Baba described Nasfat as an association that is committed in supporting the less privileged in the society , and urged for support particularly for

people with disability .