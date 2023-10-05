Napoli to sue company over ‘unauthorized’ Osimhen doll

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Serie A champions Napoli have announced that they will take legal action against an Italian toy store over the release of a doll that was not authorised by the club.

The club released a statement on Thursday evening stating that neither the club nor Osimhen

authorised the doll.

Napoli claimed the unlicensed doll bears a strange resemblance to Victor Osimhen which has made it viral on social media.

They also say it is a breach of the player’s image rights and therefore will sue the company over the release.

A part of the official statement reads: “We’re denying any report on the Italian media about releasing kids toy ‘Cicciobello Bomber’ inspired by Victor Osimhen in Napoli shirt.

“That product was not authorized by the club — we will settle this issue in court”.

The doll’s resemblance with Osimhen made it go viral on social media.

The strange doll also features a protective mask with Osimhen’s jersey number ‘9’ on it, as well as a light blue jersey and a blond tuft of curly hair.

The news comes at a time when the future of the Nigerian striker at the club is in huge doubt after the recent controversy over the now-deleted sarcastic TikTok videos uploaded on the club’s social account.