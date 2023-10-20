NANS sack convention planning c’ttee chairman

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has dismissed the chairman of its Convention Planning Committee, CPC, Comr. Adamu Matazu, and appointed Comr. Nankin Mattew Dafoum as the new 2023 CPC chairman.

Addressing journalists during a press briefing, held on Tuesday, in Abuja, Secretary of CPC NANS 2023, Comr. Akwaowo Clifford, said after a series of complaints and allegations of mismanagement were brought against Matazu, the NANS executives after an emergency meeting, unanimously decided to pass a vote of no confidence in Matazu.

He said: “After careful deliberation and consideration of the concerns, the Convention Planning Committee, by a majority vote, passed a vote of no confidence on the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Adamu Kabir Matazu. This vote of No Confidence was passed after deliberation on the following reasons:

“The Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee displayed a clear case of abuse of office and undeniable bias in his actions and decision-making, which threatened the fairness and impartiality of the Convention process.

“The breach of Constitutional and Senate decisions coupled with the autocratic disposition adopted by the Chairman in suspending the Chairman Sub Committee on Screening without EXCO approval or deliberations was deemed detrimental to the democratic values and principles that NANS uphold.

“The Convention Planning Committee has, therefore, resolved to remove the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee from his position, eﬀective immediately. In his stead, the Vice Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee will assume the role of Acting Chairman pending renomination by the appointing authority to ensure a more transparent and unbiased convention planning.

The decision to remove the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee was taken in the best interest of NANS and its commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in all its activities. The decision also takes into account the petitions that have been received, reflecting the lack of confidence of Nigerian students in the Chairman of the CPC to anchor a free and fair convention.”

Delivering his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Dafoum, said: “I accept this responsibility to head the leadership of the convention Planning Committee of this amiable organization of ours, the National Association of Nigeria students.

“Today marks a unique day in the history of NANS, as far as our days in the struggle are concerned. As we are part of this innovative stride that seeks to restore sanity in lofty organization in the interest of keeping NANS on the perfect trajectory.

“The former conventional planning committee chairman, comrade Matazu, whose office ceased to exist after the resolution of the principal officers of the organization allowed himself to be cajoled into personalizing the organization.

“The leadership deficiency incited the removal of the former chairman. However, NANS will continuously progress no matter whose ox is gored and any interest that seeks to annihilate the voice of Nigerian students must be resisted at all costs.”