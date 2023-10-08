Naira Marley, Sam Larry can’t be convicted for Mohbad’s death – Lawyer

A legal practitioner, Olalekan Ojo, has said Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley cannot be convicted for the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba with the stage name Mohbad on the basis of bullying.

Ojo, a lawyer to Naira Marley, made this known in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, adding that Samson Balogun, known as Sam Larry cannot be tried over Mohbad’s death as well.

Recall that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Idowu Owohunwa, during a press briefing on Friday, said Naira Marley and Sam Larry were indicted for bullying and assaulting Mohbad during his lifetime.

Mohbad’s death has been surrounded with controversies since he died on September 12, which led to an investigation by the police.

Lagos police exhumed the late singer’s remains and performed autopsy on him, the result which has not come out.

Reacting to the police statement, Ojo said that, “If anyone checks very well, they will not be able to find any evidence to back up claims that Naira Marley bullied Mohbad.

‘’As for Naira Marley, I believe very strongly that no matter how hard you look, you will not find a single incident where Naira Marley bullied him.”

While defending Sam Larry, the lawyer said the video being paraded online of Sam larry attacking Mohbad during a music video shoot did not reflect the true position of things.