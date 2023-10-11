My dream is to be the world’s ‘youngest richest woman’ – BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya has revealed that her dream is to be the world’s “youngest richest woman.”

The “Gen Z Baddie” made this known in a recent interview with Arise TV.

“I would say I wanted to become the biggest star everybody would recognise and also the youngest richest woman. So, that was my goal,” Ilebaye said.

Quizzed on what she was doing before going into the All-Stars House, she said she was saving money to start her business.

Recall that Ilebaye walked home with the grand prize of N120 million and a brand new car after emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season on October 1, 2023.