My dad wanted me to be a soldier or doctor –Moses Simon

Moses Simon

Super Eagles flying winger Moses Simon has opened up on growing up in the military barracks in Kaduna, revealing that his father never wanted him to take up football as a career because he did not see a future for his son in the game.

In a special interview with L’Equipe, the FC Nantes winger said his father wanted him to follow his footsteps and be a soldier or train to be a doctor. But as they say, the rest is now history.

He has since played for the Super Eagles at the AFCON as well as for the Flying Eagles at the U20 World Cup. He has played at two major European leagues, La Liga and Ligue 1, even scooping Coupe de France with Nantes.

His football academy is now producing talent for the international market.