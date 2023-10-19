Mutfwang appoints eight new Perm Sec

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

To ensure efficient service delivery in the Plateau State Civil Service, the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointment of eight Directors to the position of Permanent Secretaries with a charge on them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new position.

Mutfwang in a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs named the appointees as “Aliyu Tsoho Samuel, Esther Pwaspo, Mary Fom, Kelvin Bamshak, Tamba Nuhu Garba, Alexander Anlong Nyelong, Lydia Vonkat Nantim and Jummai Adamu.”

The Governor congratulates the newly appointed Secretaries and urges them to bring their experience to bear in their new positions to move the State forward.