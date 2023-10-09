Muslims tasked FG with roadmap for feasible development

President Bola Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheik Sulaimon Esshinlakin, has charged the Bola Tinubu-led government with drawing a roadmap for feasible development in Nigeria.



Esshinlakin stated this while urging Muslims to be just and fair in their relationships with both Muslims and non-Muslims across the board.



Speaking during the Friday Jumat, the Imam applauded the Island Club president, Chief Rabiu Oluwa, and its members for deeming it fit to come thank Allah for the club’s 80th anniversary.



He urged the club to have a concrete developmental roadmap that would impact a larger society.

The Shiek stressed that “Muslims must be disciplined in all ramifications for their prayers to be accepted as an act of ibada”.

Responding immediately after the prayers, the chairman of the club, Prince Rabiu Oluwa, while fielding questions from newsmen, urged Nigerians to be patient with the government.



He said, “We are doing all we can to mitigate the suffering of Nigerians by consulting with those that matter. We are aware that things are not as easy as we anticipated, but as Nigerians, we are always in a hurry. Let’s give the government time, and things will take shape, insha Allah.”