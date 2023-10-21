Muslims stage mega rally for Palestine in Lagos

By Ishola Balogun

Thousand of Muslims gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park on Saturday to protest the ongoing onslaught against the Palestinians in Gaza Strip by the Israeli forces, demanding that Nigerian government halt all diplomatic relations with Israel until a Two-States resolution is achieved among other issues.

The Muslims both male and females were carrying placards with different inscriptions such as ,’Free Palestine, free Gaza’ ‘End Israel aparthied now!’, Nigerians unite for Palestine’, Nigerians call for justice for Palestine’ Good people of America must stop Joe Biden’s collaboration with killers,’ among others.

The Conference of Islamic Organisations, CIO, a few days after addressing a world press conference where the group vehemently condemned the bombing of children and innocent in a hospital, mobilised Muslims in the state for the rally in solidarity with Palestine.



Aged and renowned scholar, Sheikh Moshhod Ramadan lead the gatherings in intense prayers for Palestine and their allies, praying Allah to give victory to the Palestine followed by rendering of national anthem.



Addressing the gathering, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and Adviser to Vice Chancellor of Afro-Asian University, Somalia, Prof. Isa Maishanu, said: “Following a deep study of the crisis in all its ramifications, the Pan-Nigerian Front for the Support of Palestine declared and demanded the international community led by the United Nations should prevail upon Israel to cease its bombing campaigns of Gaza and other areas which has brought horror not just to the Palestinians but to the world

“The United Nations should lead efforts at creating humanitarian corridors and ensuring that aid and relief packages have access into Gaza and other places. Any interim peace process must as a matter of necessity, incorporate the lifting of the siege of Gaza

“We consider as irresponsible, reprehensible and barbaric the show of support by the duo of the United States and the European Union for Israel and we hold them complicit and culpable in this human tragedy happening before the global audience.

“ICC should commence a prosecution of the war crimes committed by Israel both now and before this time taking into consideration its violation of all extant international law including failure to protect the people under its occupation as written in the Geneva Convention.”

The group reiterated that Hamas is not a terrorist organization, but an elected representative of the people engaged in arms insurrection against the occupying force as allowed by international law, rationality and necessity.

Prof Maishanu also said the international community led by the UN must retrieve the peace process from the monopoly of the United States which has become part of the Israeli occupation machinery.

“The world must work to bring Israel to the two-state solution, compel it to halt settlement building and lift its siege of Gaza