Muma Gee moves to empower Rivers youths through ‘African Talent Pool’

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular singer cum actress High Chief Muma Gift-Eke, better known as Muma Gee, is poised to put smiles on the faces of youths of Rivers State as she kick-starts her newest pet-project, ‘African Talent Pool.” The project is being sponsored by the Muma Gee Foundation.

Unveiling the ‘Africa Talent Pool’ at a media parley in Lagos days back, the renowned entertainer said it’s a human capital development project aimed at eradicating poverty, drug abuse, insecurity, social vices, terrorism, and cultism by harvesting and grooming teeming youths in Africa for the attainment of self-reliance and sustainable development. She said that the maiden edition of the project and programme will kick off in Rivers,tagged “Rivers Got Talent”, being the home state of the convener

Muma-Gee also hinted that a team of experts including entertainment impresario Don Tee would work closely with the youths while reiterating that the project is focused on youths and individuals between the ages of 13 and 50.

Speaking further, Muma-Gee said that the identified talents would be groomed in various artistic talents and craftsmanship. According to her, the project and programme will empower about 52 selected persons from each of the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State. “We are also looking at giving out about N1 million per business status,” she added.

The socialite, however urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to target human capital development for the interest of the state, while acknowledging the efforts of the immediate past governor,whom she said worked on infrastructure. She noted that monitoring and empowering young people will bring about development and remove the youths from the streets especially with the current economic situation in the country.