Muhammad elected as NYD President

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Nigerian Youth in Diaspora (NYD) on September 20th in Zurich, elected Bashiru Muhammad as its president.

A statement by the chairman of the election committee, Mr. Iwegbuna Iheanacho, made available to newsmen on Monday, said Muhammad polled 229 votes, accounts for 18.62% of the total votes cast.

“This victory marks a significant milestone for Nigerian Youth in Diaspora as Bashiru Saidu Muhammad becomes the first president who hails from the northern region since the establishment of the organization.

“His election reflects the diverse representation and inclusivity that Nigerian Youth in Diaspora NYD strives to embody.

“With a total of 1,230 votes cast, the election saw active participation from the Nigerian Youth in Diaspora NYD community.

“The competition was fierce, with five other candidates contending for the prestigious position. Ayomide Adedayo garnered 198 votes (16.10%), followed closely by Adetola Ayotunde who polled 198 votes (16.10%). Adesola Adisa secured 182 votes (14.76%), Chibuike Kelechi received 217 votes (17.56%), and Chinonso Chidiebere obtained 206 votes (16.74%),” the statement reads.

The NYD community congratulated Muhammad on his victory, while “believing in his ability to lead the organization towards new heights.

“As the newly elected president, his vision, leadership, and dedication will undoubtedly shape the future of Nigerian Youth in Diaspora and strengthen its commitment to empowering Nigerian youth in the diaspora,” Iheanacho stated.