Mr Ibu inspired me into world of movies – Skits maker, MC Reality

By Ayo Onikoyi

Olorunyomi Doyin Abiola popularly known as MC Reality has revealed how his journey into the make-believe world began. The actor, comedian, director and producer said he was captivated as a child watching Nigerian movies and particularly enamored of comedians and their various comic characters.

” Growing up watching Nigerian movies is a big motivation to me, and I was really inspired by Mr John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu. So me and my friends created a group called Sirbalo Comedy since we don’t have the financial support to create long movies we decided to do skit making, and starting was very challenging, but so far God has been faithful,” he said.

MC Reality is a unique comedian who understands the audience, he knows what they love, and his expression and the way talks makes him different.

His comedy career started officially in the year 2015, although he had a brief stint as a standup comedian in 2011 and later as content creator.

MC Reality who admits making so much money from YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok by creating content revealed that his childhood dream was to be a pilot before the allure of movie- making won him over.

“No regrets whatsoever. I don’t even entertain the thoughts anymore. Going back to my childhood career fantasy is a big “No” now because skits making has been a blessing to me, with the money, fame and recognition. I don’t think I would have made such a success in my life as a pilot. Even if it happens I become successful as a pilot, I don’t think I would still have this level of fame and fortune,” he said when asked if he has any regrets about not being a pilot

MC Reality became particularly popular on the back of three productions that went massively viral, propelling him into the limelight. They are London Tailor, Mallen College and Tenant Wahala.

He and his friends, led by Sirbalo, a notable content creator, formed a group called Sirbalo Comedy Clinic. Due to financial challenges, they could not do long running videos and decided to stick to Skits making which has projected them into limelight, and perhaps, smiling to the bank.

“Sirbalo Comedy group is the best in Africa in content creation, although it takes hard work and dedication to get to that level,” he said