Mother, son connive to bury step-brother alive in Kogi

… Suspects in our custody – Police.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Nigeria Police, Kogi State Command has arrested a 19-year-old boy, Goodness Oshodi, who buried his stepbrother, Friday Oshhodi alive on the instruction of his mother for stealing N10,000 belonging to her.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at Apamisede Community, a metropolis of Lokoja. The boy was however lucky as good Samaritans were still able to exhume ld him alive.

According to an eyewitness account, the stepmother of the boy directed her eldest son to punish the boy, Friday for stealing N10,000

The elder brother in executing the directive of his mother first of all beat the boy so much that he almost lost his two eyes, he then decided to bury Friday alive but was rescued by neighbours.

When he was asked why he decided to bury his brother alive, he said that he was only carrying out the instructions of his mother who asked him to punish his brother for stealing her ten thousand Naira and tried to run away again as he normally does.

Goodness said though his mother was away to church but had left strong instructions for him to punish his brother.

The state police public relations officer, SP William Aya who confirmed the incident said that the boy has been arrested and undergoing interogation.

“Yes, we are aware. The boy has been arrested, investigation is ongoing as to why and how such thing could happened.”

Aya said the brother went and dug a pit, and buried his younger brother alive, “However, Friday was rescued by neighbours while the suspect has been taken into custody.”