More troubles for Naira Marley as court summons him over alleged internet fraud

By Ayobami Okerinde

Embattled Nigerian singer and label boss, Azzez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, may have more troubles coming his way as a judge of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has issued a production warrant against ‘Marlian boss.’

According to the statement issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday via the X platform, Naira Marley is being prosecuted on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

The statement reads, “Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, October 5, 2023, issued a production warrant against Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

“Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

“At the resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent from court owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

“Ojo, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment of the trial.

“Responding, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, however, prayed the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

“Justice Oweibo granted the prayers of the prosecution counsel and issued a production warrant against the defendant.

“The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.”

Recall that the police confirmed earlier on Friday that there are ample evidences against Naira Marley and socialite, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry assaulted late singer Mohbad, while the deceased was alive.