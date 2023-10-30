Monarch, Catholic priest, 4 others abducted in Zamfara, Taraba

By Ibrahim Hassan & Femi Bolaji

Bandits, weekend, invaded the Yashi community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, LGA, of Zamfara State killed one person, abducting the traditional ruler in the community and four others.

This came as the Priest of St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in Ibi LGA, Taraba State, Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The bandits also denied the villagers access to their farms and could not be able to harvest crops.

The lawmaker representing the people of Bukkuyum South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hamisu Faru, said the bandits attacked the community on Friday night at about 3 am, killed a local and went away with five individuals including the traditional ruler.

Similarly, the catholic priest was abducted yesterday at the Reverend Fathers rectory of the parish.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein who said this in a statement by the Communications Director of the Catholic Diocese, Rev Fr. John Jerome Laikei, also solicited prayers from members of the public for the abducted Priest’s safe return.