Mohbad’s death: Police detain Naira Marley

lagos—Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, said it has detained singer, Mr. Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, amid investigation into the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad passed away on September 12 and was buried the following day.

On September 21, the police exhumed his corpse for autopsy and are awaiting the results.

On September 18, the Lagos Police Command inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe Mohbad’s death.

On September 28, the Marlian Records head, Naira Marley, said that he will return to Nigeria for interrogation, if the police can guarantee his safety.

Confirming that Marley has been detained for interrogation, the Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement via X, formerly Twitter, said: “Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.”