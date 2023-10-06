Mohbad: Wanted Prime Boy turns self in to police

By Efe Onodjae

lLagos State Police Command, yesterday, disclosed that Owodunni Oluwatosin, who was earlier declared wanted in connection with the investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, had turned himself in.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundenyin, who confirmed it, said: “Following his declaration as a wanted individual, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, also known as Prime Boy, has voluntarily surrendered. He has been immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures the family, friends, fans of Mohbad, and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a thorough investigation. The Command equally assures that anyone found culpable in the death of Mr. Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, will definitely be brought to justice.”

The State Police Command had, on Wednesday, declared Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy, wanted, following his failure to comply with a police invitation that had been sent to him since the commencement of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, offering a reward of N1Million to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.