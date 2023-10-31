Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, police, demand N40m

Singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley; and one of his allies, Samson Eletu, better known as Sam Larry have filed a fundamental rights suit, challenging their “continued detention” over the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

The duo are also demanding N20m damages each from the police and the Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, over what they described as their “continued detention” in police custody.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry joined the police and the Lagos magistrate as defendants in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The magistrate had ordered the remand of Naira Marley and Sam Larry in police custody for 21 days over the death of 27-year-old Mohbad who died earlier in September.

However, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), the counsel for Naira Marley and Sam Larry told Channels Television, that both defendants are urging the court to declare that the continued detention “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since October 4, 2023” constituted a violation of their rights.

They argued that the magistrate ordered their remand for only 21 days and the period had elapsed. They are seeking “an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.”