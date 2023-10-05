Singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy, has narrated his own side of the story on the controversies surrounding the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

Speaking with Television Continental, TVC, Primeboy reminisced on the last event he had with the deceased (Mohbad).

According to Primeboy, who surrendered himself to the police on Thursday after he was declared wanted yesterday (Wednesday), he stated that while fighting with his wife, Mohbad chased him out of his car.

His words: “He (Mohbad) was trying to alight from the car when the issue between him and his wife heated up. But I stopped him, advising that it wasn’t safe for him to do so since Zlatan was still performing. He then told me to come down from the car. And I did.

Mohbad chased me out of his car while arguing with wife – Primeboy



Credit: TVC pic.twitter.com/n2XqWt2wqD — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 5, 2023

“I could tell that he was badly hurt from the way he was reacting that day,” he added.

Primeboy also claimed that, contrary to the story making the rounds, he never received an invitation from the police.

He said, “I have never received a message of invitation from the police; it is a big lie that I did. Before this issue of declaring me wanted sprang up, I had wanted to explain myself at the station after people started accusing me of killing Mohbad.”