Mixed reactions after girl asked parents iPhone 8 for birthday

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of a young TikToker identified as ‘Pretty Yoruba Girl’ requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift from her parents.

In the 3-minute video, the girl could be seen looking out of the window of a car and her father’s voice in the background scolding her for requesting an iPhone instead of focusing on her studies.

The father was heard suggesting that she may sell her body if she desired an iPhone, asserting that girls with such phones are morally corrupt.

The dad, while berating his daughter, noted he had yet to see anything that showed his future was secured with her while her mom agreed with her dad, brooding over the reason their daughter has chosen to only give them pain.

The video has since sparked diverse reactions across different social media platforms with some criticising the girl’s action and others slamming her parents over their approach to the girl’s request.

BBNaija’s Tacha wrote, “Anybody that has something wrong with what the parents said! Something is legit wrong with you!

“For this child to record this conversation she actually knows what she’s doing.. But I know some waste men will still buy her that iPhone.”

Popular Disc Jockey, Dj Switch said, “I just watched a video of a girl that asked for an iPhone and proceeded to record her parents’ response…hmmm. I can hear her parents’ concern and pain, but her countenance and actions say it all. I heard that she’s yet to gain admission but is more interested in the iPhone. iPhone 8 for that matter. I think she should have held her parents at gunpoint and asked for an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Then I will know she’s serious.

“I have been saying this for a while now, I’m truly worried about our new generation of kids with all that we do online, all the crap we praise, and all the attention we give to BBL and the other set of ‘fakeness’ that has set the stage for this type of crap we see from our young ones. A word was enough for the wise, but the wise don scarce,” she added.

A tweep, @Tee_Classiquem1 wrote, ‘’What a generation, imagine opening a twitter space just because a father didn’t buy his daughter an Iphone 8, when you people are done contributing money to buy her the new IPhone, don’t forget to also adopt her and start catering for all her responsibilities, since y’all know about parenting better than the parents she has been living with all the 18 years of her life.’’

Another X user, @JeSuisChiby wrote, Reading the opinions on this iPhone 8 topic is bothersome. Our biggest problem is our thought process. We are so stuck in our ways and it affects us collectively as a people. In what world is a father telling his teenager daughter to sell her body justifiable?

@Ore_akiinde on X said, ‘’All we are saying is that don’t ruin your child’s confidence & esteem by further talking down on her at a very crucial time in her life. Don’t slut Shame her too. You people are jumping through hoops to defend a father that told his minor to do sex work to buy iPhone 8. Kai.