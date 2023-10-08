Ministers needed now, not comedians, By Dele Sobowale

“There is no project being constructed right now in Nigeria that is going to last for seven years. The question is: are we going to be maintaining or reconstructing our roads every 10 years? That is what we have been doing…” – David Umahi, Federal Minister of Works. September 2023.

Umahi better be joking; otherwise he had either indicted or defamed several individuals and construction companies handling Federal Government projects now. He has certainly knocked another nail on the coffin of Buhari’s reputation as President who spent trillions on infrastructure in order to “leave Nigeria a better place” than he found it. Before listing the names of those exposed or slandered, it will be necessary to interrogate Umahi first based on the principle that says “he who asserts must prove”. We cannot accept Umahi’s statement as gospel without demanding for some evidence. So, I want to start by asking him questions about two major projects which are still under construction.

The first is the Second Niger Bridge, SNB, linking Delta State to Anambra; which was hastily commissioned by President Buhari – even though uncompleted. Are we to understand that SNB will not last more than seven years and will require maintenance and restructuring every ten years? For God’s sake, the contractor is still on the project which is already condemned as a shoddy job.

The second is the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The contract to reconstruct this road started with the late President Yar’Adua; Jonathan inherited it and spent five years on it; while promising to finish it “soon”. Buhari met the job forty-five percent uncompleted and promptly promised to finish it by 2019. It remains unfinished after eight years. Again, are we to believe that all we can expect is seven years of good motoring on that road?

I can use several other federal roads as examples because I travelled on most of them. But, why list failed projects seriatim before asking Umahi to be sure of his facts before murdering the reputations of Buhari, Fashola and all the current contractors handling various road projects. Buhari, in particular, repeatedly asserted that most of the debt incurred in eight years was deployed to improve infrastructure; globally roads constitute the primary infrastructure. Are we supposed to believe that despite the heavy burden of debt, Nigerians inherited substandard roads with seven years lifespan? If so, Buhari and top members of his government now stand accused of gross and costly economic sabotage.

THEN CAME THE JOKES

“Contractors protest as FG dumps asphalt for concrete roads” – Report

“Superhighways ready in four years – Umahi” – Report

Those who regularly urge newly-appointed officials to “hit the ground running” do more harm than good. In the haste to impress people, most officials take hasty decisions which cause serious problems later. Umahi has come across as a joker with respect to two pronouncements he has made on roads. That all federal roads will now be concrete roads demonstrates that the Minister is joking. Nigeria’s experience with concrete for road construction is relatively short. Thus concrete has not been subjected to the test which asphalt or cobble stones have had to endure. Furthermore, limestone deposits are not as extensive as granite in Nigeria. And, cement is badly-needed for other things – housing, schools, hospitals, factories etc. Diverting too much cement to roads will create acute scarcity of cement needed for other purposes. Finally, later on, I intend to prove to Umahi that granite and other stones have stood the test of time since the Roman Appian Way constructed by Roman Censor Appius Claudius Caecus in 312 BC. They are still there now. Instead of blaming the materials, we should focus on the competence of our contractors and corruption.

As for superhighways from Lagos to Abuja; and Lagos to Calabar, Umahi should answer three questions. Has all the land been acquired? Have all the technical details been worked out? And, are the funds available now?

The Minister should please stop joking and get serious.

TINUBU: TELL THE TRUTHS

“There is something stronger and more important than man’s will – the inevitable march of events” – Leo Tolstoy, 1828-1910.

Let me repeat one more time, Mr President, you are not totally responsible for the situation in which you found the Nigerian ship of state – a total shipwreck. That you admittedly went and resurrected Buhari, financed his campaign and got him elected was your only contribution to the calamity. Only God knows how Nigeria’s history would have been altered if we didn’t have Buhari for eight unfortunate years. Preliminary reports reaching you have already indicated the depths of crimes and follies of Buhariism. It is a harvest of sorrows.

However, as an economist, it is the current dialogue of the deaf between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, NLC, TUC, ASUU etc, that is most urgent at the moment. This article is being written as FG and Labour are engaged in another round of “negotiations” over a whole range of issues arising out from subsidy removal and tentative attempts at exchange rate harmonisation. The policy decisions, you bravely announced on May 29, 2023, have woken up several socio-economic demons threatening the very existence of our democracy.

On the eve of the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of our independence, I plead with you to reconsider the current approach to the negotiations with Labour. The FG and the National Economic Council, NEC, are living in a fantasy world devoid of truth. You have been placed under unnecessary pressure because everybody – government and Labour – is avoiding the unpleasant truths. Everybody is playing to the gallery – where a fool born in Nigeria a minute is watching a tragic-comedy. Permit me to summarise the nature of the pressure under which the negotiators (more appropriately actors) are operating.

“Pressure is having five dollars in your pocket and taking a twenty-dollar bet” – Lee Trevino, 83-year-old US Golfer

Nigeria was technically insolvent on May 29, 2023 when you were sworn-in as President. Buhari spent every kobo belonging to the FG; he also spent a lot of the revenue his successors would earn in advance and left debts which will require three administrations to clear. In addition, all the states were broke. Even Lagos, Centre of Excellence, was struggling to provide social services. That was the trap into which you fell.

Your declarations on subsidy and exchange rates were guaranteed to trigger the pervasive price changes which occurred and provoked the demand for salary and wages adjustments – in addition to other welfare packages. These can only be adequately addressed by a government which has some reserves; not one already pre-committed to spending 90+ per cent of its revenue on debt servicing and which no longer enjoyed free access to Ways and Means. You, inadvertently, took a gamble that the savings from subsidy removal would be available to help cushion the impacts of the new changes in policy. You were wrong. There was very little subsidy; and more organised grand larceny by the cabal.

Obviously, the first and most important fact to tell Labour and fellow Nigerians is that the FG and states cannot now afford any wage adjustments – until they sort out the monumental mess left by Buhari. No fiscal or monetary policy introduced will provide the funds to pay for any agreement reached. It will not be easy for Labour to accept; but, it will be the bitter truth.

Right now, you are a victim of a series of pre-destined events over which you have not gained control. You should remember this: “The truth shall set you free; but, first, it shall make you miserable.” Nigeria is broke!!!

BEFORE WE GO…MORE COMEDY

“CBN will spend $3bn loan to stabilise economy – NEC”

The National Economic Council, NEC, is one of the most powerful committees established by the Nigerian Constitution – on paper. In reality, it is a toothless bull dog. Presidents routinely ignore it and treat its recommendations with contempt. The only time a President deliberately invites the NEC to intervene in any matter is when the FG is stuck and needs support and a possible scapegoat for its policies which are raising hell.

That was why Tinubu brought in the NEC after subsidy removal created unexpected backlash. It was the NEC which announced that each state would receive N5bn and other palliatives. Two months after, most states have not received the palliatives promised and it was quietly announced that states will receive N2bn not N5bn. NEC has been deftly positioned to receive the blame for the failed promises.

One would have thought that state Governors now understand that they are being set up for the general condemnation that would follow. But, apparently they are not wise enough. The announcement that the $3bn loan, sourced by the NNPCL from Afrexim Bank, would be spent to stabilise the economy is the stuff comedians deliver in night clubs to half-drunk clients. For a country, N87trn in debt, and 40% external, $3bn is a drop in the bucket. It will barely make a dent on the economy – irrespective of what the CBN does with it.

When will the NEC be serious?