Ministers ‘ll sign performance bond with Tinubu — Bala Usman

Hadiza Bala Usman

THE Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, said yesterday the federal government has put in motion plans for periodic assessments of cabinet ministers and the agencies under their supervision.

Speaking in an interview on TVC News, Bala Usman said there would be quarterly assessment of ministries from January 2024, after the ministers would have signed a performance bond with the President.

She also said there had been ongoing conversations and sessions with ministries and agencies to clarify their deliverables.

She said: “We’re looking to commence an assessment of the respective ministries,” she said, stating that the quarterly assessment of performance would culminate into an annual scorecard.

“The quarterly assessment will start in January 2024, whereby all ministries will have received their 2024 budget and they’re able to clearly follow the law that has been so defined within the context of the deliverable.

“Each ministry has been mandated to ensure that their deliverables are aligned with their budgetary provision that will be submitted and forwarded by the president to the National Assembly.

“But what is important is the understanding that you have a policy position that has been so defined in your sector.“