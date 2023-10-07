McTominay’s dramatic double secures 2-1 win for Man Utd over Brentford

Manchester United’s Scottish midfielder #39 Scott McTominay (L) celebrates with Manchester United’s Argentinian midfielder #17 Alejandro Garnacho (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Scott McTominay’s two stoppage-time goals gave Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 win at home against Brentford, while 10-man Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 victory at Luton on Saturday.

Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue.

Beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend and then Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag’s side were breached in shambolic fashion after 26 minutes.

Casemiro gave the ball away under no pressure, Victor Lindelof made a hash of his attempted clearance and Mathias Jensen’s low shot beat Andre Onana’s weak save.

Against a Brentford team without a win since August 19, ninth-placed United were booed off at half-time and laboured for long periods before finally equalising in the 90th minute.

McTominay came off the bench to level three minutes into stoppage-time with a close-range strike.

And the Scotland midfielder won it in the 97th minute, producing a powerful header from Maguire’s assist to ease the pressure on Ten Hag.

At Kenilworth Road, Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time, earning a needless second booking for diving.

But Mickey van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth win in eight league games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

“We showed a lot of character and resilience. We started really well, should have been three or four up, but then you get the red card and it is a different type of game,” Postecoglou said.

“The players want to change the destiny of this football club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch,” the Australian added of the best unbeaten start any Tottenham manager has made.