Man Utd now ‘graveyard’ for coaches, players – Gary Neville

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club has become a ‘graveyard’ for coaches and players following the team’s abysmal performance this season.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have lost six games across all competitions and currently sits at the bottom of their group in the Champions League after losing their first two games of the competition to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, respectively.

Speaking with talkSPORT, Neville stated that he feels sorry for Ten Hag as the performances are poor.

His words: “I think until those problems are solved, we will still continue to see underperforming teams, underperforming players. It’s become a graveyard for coaches and players – it’s not too strong a term.

“I feel very sorry for the manager, I know a lot of people will say he’s got to do a lot better, but there are a lot of big problems at the club that managers have found over the last ten years.

“There are very few players that excel at Manchester United in these last ten years. They were all great players when they came to the club, they were all wanted by other clubs.

“They won these players off of other clubs, and then they end up coming to Manchester United, and they end up not succeeding and not performing to their levels; why is that?

“It is because it’s not culturally correct to accept players in the way that it should do and we (United) need to get that right.”