Man United vs Galatasaray: Preview, team news, predictions

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester United will welcome Turkish side Galatasaray for the second round group stage game of the UEFA Champions League.

It’s a worrying moment for the Reds, having lost again for the fifth time this season versus Crystal Palace. Quite amusingly, Crystal Palace was the team they defeated in the Carabao Cup a few days before the Premier League clash.

Manchester United have a lot of work on their hands after losing to Bayern Munich in their opening UCL match away from home. They now face a Galatasaray side that are enjoying quite a fairytale season. They haven’t lost a single match in the league this season and have shown in their first UCL match that they can scare defences.

The team boasts some amazing talents in Wilfred Zaha, Mauro Icardi, Hakim Ziyech, and Angelino, among others. The team displayed a strong show of attacking football in their first match, which ended in a draw against Copenhagen.

Form

Manchester United – LWWLL

Galatasaray – WWWDW

Team news

Manchester United’s Antony could make his first appearance in a month after returning to training. The team is also facing a defensive crisis, with Sergio Reguilon, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Reguilon, and Tyrell Malacia all unavailable. Additionally, Amad Diallo and, most recently, Lisandro Martinez, who has suffered a setback, are also out of contention.

Unfortunately, Jadon Sancho is still not available for selection.

As for the visiting team, Hakim Ziyech is hopeful of being fit to play, while there is uncertainty surrounding the availability of defender Kazimcan Karatas.

Predictions

Galatasaray can score lots of goals against a weak Manchester defence but Ten Hag’s men know what lies ahead of them if they lose.

Manchester United 2 Galatasaray 1