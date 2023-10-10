Major General jailed 7 years for stealing N1bn

**Orders Gen to refund $1,622,400 (1.622million US Dọllars) & N1,690,000

(N1billion.690million) to the Nigerian Army

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Major General Umaru Mallam Mohammed who was convicted on 4th October 2023 of 14 out of 18 counts charges preferred against him by the Nigerian Army has been sentenced by Special Court Martial to 7 years imprisonment.

President of the Special Court Martial, Major General James Myam while reading the sentences, also ordered the convicted senior officer to refund the sum of $1.622.400

(1million,622,400 US dollars) and N1,690,000 (N1billion.690million) to the Nigerian Army

At the tabulation of the sentences passed on the general, it amounted to 49 years imprisonment but with the court announcing that they will run concurrently, it came down to 7 years.

The President of the coirt however disclosed that the sentences are subject to confirmation by the Army Council which is the appropriate confirming authority.

Details later