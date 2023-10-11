Luton sign former Everton winger Townsend

Credit: Luton

Premier League strugglers Luton have signed former Everton winger Andros Townsend on a short-term contract.

Townsend was released by Everton in the close-season and will link up with promoted Luton until January.

The 32-year-old has not played since March 2022 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Luton are my local team. I live 20-25 minutes away so I’ve kept my eye on their progress and watching the Championship play-off final and see them win promotion was great for the club,” Townsend said on Wednesday.

“I never thought I’d pull on the Luton shirt, so it’s a huge honour to play again in the Premier League for this club and hopefully get help this club get as many points as we can and see where it takes us.”

Capped 13 times by England, Townsend, also had spells with Newcastle, Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

He has made a total of 264 Premier League appearances and Luton manager Rob Edwards believes his experience could be crucial to Luton’s hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Hatters are playing in the top-flight for the first time since 1992 after last year’s Championship play-off final victory over Coventry.

“Of course, he has had a difficult period with injury through no fault of his own and we wouldn’t be able to sign him if he’d had played in the last 18 months,” Edwards said.

“He’s been brilliant and his attitude has been phenomenal. He’s a humble, hard-working individual that we will benefit from having at the training ground on a weekly basis.

“Young players are going to look up to him and think ‘they are the standards I need to be at’. He’s been impeccable.”